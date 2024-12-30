Police name man accused of killing former Christchurch gang president

Wipuhara Kapene was arrested and charged with murder on Christmas Eve after police executed a number of search warrants in Wairarapa. Photo: Police

The man accused of shooting and killing Albert Enoka in Lower Hutt earlier this month can now be named as Wipuhara Kapene.

Enoka, who was a member of the Tribesmen gang and a former president of the Rebels Motorcycle Club's Christchurch chapter, died on 10 December after being shot on Seddon Street in Naenae.

He was found critically injured about 3.15pm, but died at the scene.

A homicide investigation was then launched and police began searching for Kapene, saying he was armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Kapene was arrested and charged with murder on Christmas Eve after police executed a number of search warrants in Wairarapa - although they did not at the time name the man arrested.

Kapene appeared at the Wellington District Court from prison via AVL on Friday.

The charges of murder and possession of a firearm were transferred to the High Court in Wellington, where he will appear in January.

Kapene told the court he wanted name suppression, but no application was entered, given his name had widely been reported in relation to the case.