Murder charge laid over death in Lower Hutt

Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Naenae earlier this month. Photo: RNZ

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of Albert Enoka earlier this month.

Enoka, who was reportedly a member of the Tribesmen gang and a former president of the Rebels Motorcycle Club's Christchurch chapter, died after being shot in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae on December 10.

Enoka was found critically injured on Seddon St about 3.15pm, but later died at the scene.

A homicide investigation was then launched.

A man was arrested without incident after Hutt Valley and Wairarapa Police executed a number of search warrants in the Wairarapa area on Tuesday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Williamson said he was due to appear in court at a later date.

Police are still seeking CCTV footage in relation to events that occurred moments prior, during and after this incident and ask anyone with any information to contact them. An online portal has been created to upload private CCTV and video footage, which can be accessed through this link: https://ratio.nc3.govt.nz.

People are asked to use the reference number 241210/3356, or reference Operation Ratio.

Information can also be provided through 105.police.govt.nz, by calling 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.