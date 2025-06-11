'I saw the logburner fly across the room': Car crashes into Canterbury home

The Nissan Fuga. Photo: Supplied

Todd Webley was watching TV on Saturday night when he heard the sound of a loud engine getting closer.

Moments later a car crashed through the wall of his lounge, about 2m from where he was sitting on the couch.

"All of a sudden there was this almighty crash. I saw the logburner, which was in use, fly across the room," he said.

A Nissan Fuga had clipped the kerb outside his house in Lincoln about 7.15pm, the driver lost control and took out a sign post before ploughing through Webley's fence and punching a large hole in the wall of the house.

Todd Webley was sitting only two metres away from where the car hit the house. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It came to a stop just inside the house, debris flying across the room.

"Anyone standing in front of it would have been quite seriously hurt," said Webley.

His wife Melanie and their dog were luckily in a bedroom when the car crashed.

He went outside and saw the car embedded into the side of the house.

"There was a female driver who looked like she was in her 40s and a younger male passenger who was possibly her son in his 20.

“I opened the (car) door to check they were alright and asked her what happened. She said she was speeding. I didn't say too much more and just left it at that."

The front of the Nissan Fuga punched through the wall of the house. Photo: Supplied

Webley called police who alerted Lincoln volunteer fire fighters who soon after.

"We had two fire trucks, two police cars and an ambulance. It was quite a scene for a Saturday night," he said.

He said the woman and man told paramedics they weren't injured and were okay. They were then taken away by police.

"The tow truck came, towed the car away and I was left with a mess."

Webley and his wife moved into their new home eight months ago.

"It's normally a quiet neighbourhood."

They were grateful to emergency services and neighbours who rushed to help.

Police told Selwyn Times on Monday the driver was forbidden to drive after the crash.

"No charges had been laid at this stage,” a spokesperson said.