Ice closes part of SH8 in Canterbury

More freezing weather affecting Canterbury has caused a main highway to be closed.

Snow fell overnight but the biggest issue on State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Twizel has been ice, a spokesman for the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said this morning.

"Crews are working to break up the ice and spread grit to enable it to reopen."

The closure means access to SH80 and the Aoraki/Mt Cook area is cut off.

Other state highways in the South Island remained open, but motorists were urged to travel with caution through alpine passes and on higher roads where snow or ice may be an issue.

Chains were essential on Porters Pass (SH73 between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass Village) and the road was closed to towing vehicles.

Snow and ice could make travel more hazardous, and motorists should be mindful of speed, travelling distances and visibility, NZTA said.

There has been some snow on the Crown Range Road linking Queenstown and Wānaka overnight. This has been ploughed off and grit applied but motorists were advised to take it slow over this alpine pass.

In Central Otago, care was still needed if driving in Maniototo, as there was still a lot of snow and ice about, a spokeswoman for the district council said.

Other roads in the region were wet.

"Keep an eye out for excess grit, reduce your speeds and drive to the conditions."