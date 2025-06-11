High-profile landlord charged with strangulation, threatening to kill

Matthew Ryan. Photo: DCM / supplied

A well-known Wellington landlord who owns numerous properties is facing multiple charges including strangulation, threatening to kill, and making and distributing an intimate recording.

Matthew Ryan's lawyer Michael Bott represented him in Wellington District Court on Tuesday. Ryan's attendance was excused.

The charges, laid last year, include strangulation/suffocation, threatening to kill or cause grievous bodily harm, making an intimate visual recording and distributing it, and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Ryan faces trial in March next year.

He owns more than 100 properties, and has regularly spoken to the media about the housing market and property investment.

The organisation supporting homeless people in Wellington, DCM, has praised him for leasing some homes for community housing.

In 2018 Ryan was involved in a Tenancy Tribunal case when a foreign diplomat avoided paying her landlords - Ryan and Rebecca Van Den Bos - more than $20,000 she owed, due to diplomatic immunity.

Ryan was also caught up in a 2019 tenancy stoush with former Wellington Phoenix owner and TV star Terry Serepisos, Stuff reported.

The Tenancy Tribunal ruled in Ryan's favour and allowed him to kick Serepisos out of a house Ryan bought from Serepisos' mother, which Serepisos had been refusing to leave, it said.