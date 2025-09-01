Arrest after shots fired at police in Palmerston North

A firearm was located on the roadside after the shooting incidents. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

A man has been arrested after gunshots were fired towards police in two separate incidents in Palmerston North in the past 48 hours.

On both occasions, shots were fired at police as they tried to stop suspicious vehicles.

Monday's shooting happened about 1.30am, after patrolling officers noticed a speeding vehicle on Highbury Ave.

The driver failed to stop, and as police pursued the fleeing vehicle, a passenger leaned out of the window and aimed a firearm, firing five or six times towards police.

There were no injuries and Armed Offenders Squad officers were immediately dispatched.

After road spikes were deployed successfully, the car was found abandoned on Chadwick Place.

Police were led to a nearby address with the help of dogs, and a man was then taken into custody.

It follows another incident at 4.20am on Sunday, after police received reports from someone following their stolen vehicle through Palmerston North.

They also advised officers that a ute was following it, and both vehicles were speeding.

The first vehicle then doubled back and drove towards a police car. An officer heard what he thought was the discharge of a firearm.

Nobody was injured, but a bullet hole was discovered in the front of the police car near the headlight.

The driver was not located at the time, but police believe to be linked to Monday's incident.

A 20-year-old man was expected to appear in Palmerston North District Court today on one charge of using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, and on a warrant for outstanding driving offences.

Superintendent Dion Bennett said while these two Palmerston North events and recent events in Levin did not appear to be directly related, he issued a strong warning for all gangs in his district.

"We will use all the available powers to us, including Gang Conflict Warrants, and support from our neighbouring districts, to stamp out this violent and vile behaviour.

"The community is sick of being stuck in the middle of their warring, both between gangs and internally in gangs - they need to stop before someone innocent, or someone they love, gets hurt.

"The help from the public in terms of providing police with information about these incidents has been outstanding, and is truly appreciated.

"Our police staff have responded safely, with urgency and determination, to apprehend offenders and bring those responsible before the courts."

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigations was urged to contact police.