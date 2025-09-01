'This close to murder': Frustration, delays after dozens of flights cancelled

Auckland Airport. File photo: RNZ

Flight disruptions following high winds in Auckland could take a couple of days to clear, Air New Zealand says.

High winds at Auckland Airport caused delays to departing and arriving flights on Sunday evening. Air New Zealand said 58 of its flights had been cancelled.

Auckland Airport said 63 domestic flights in total - to or from the terminal - were cancelled, as well as two international flights.

Passengers took to social media to report hours of delays in disembarking and retrieving baggage as the conditions forced ground crews to stand down.

One person described a four-hour delay on departing Wellington only to be held on the tarmac for over an hour on arriving in Auckland.

"We got delayed four hours in Welly and only just landed now. IM SO DONE. I'm still at the airport waiting for our baggage. I'm this close to murder."

Another said they were stuck on the Auckland tarmac for longer than their flight from Wellington had taken. They said people in the airport's crowded baggage area had been waiting more than two hours to get their bags.

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said "many flights" were affected by the delays.

"Based on follow-on effect, we are repositioning aircraft and crew to resume normal operations over the next couple of days.

"Our airport and customer teams are working hard to get customers on to their final destinations as quickly as possible, and we would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding."

On Monday morning, a spokesperson for Auckland Airport said safety concerns meant ground crews were unable to work in winds exceeding 74kmh.

They said the airport's terminals and airfield were now operating "as normal".

"We expect to see the terminals, particularly the domestic terminal, a little bit busier than normal as airline teams rebook travellers on disrupted flights. If you are travelling on Monday, please check for any updates from your airline."

High winds - with gusts of up to 115 kmh - battered the airport between 4.40pm and 11pm. The spokesperson said the conditions made it unsafe for staff to work during much of that period.

"The safety of aircraft and airport workers always come first, however the weather created delays for arriving and departing flights and the offboarding of passengers and bags," the spokesperson said.

Auckland Airport thanked customers for their patience.