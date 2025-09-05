Flammable projectiles thrown at Christchurch gang pad

Police say they will have an increased presence around Christchurch over the coming days after flammable projectiles were thrown at a gang pad.

Inspector Craig Scott said the projectiles were thrown at the fence of a property on Cuffs Rd about 7.30am on Friday in an unsuccessful attempt to start a fire.

The fence did not catch fire, causing minimal damage, he said.

"Police will not stand by as gangs create chaos in our communities.

"While this morning’s incident didn’t result in any significant harm, the violent actions of gangs cause real unease, particularly for any witnesses or those living nearby.

"Christchurch residents can expect to see an increased Police presence as we look to prevent any further offending."