Julia DeLuney jailed for life for killing mother

Julia DeLuney in court today. Photo: RNZ

Julia DeLuney has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 18 years, for the murder of her mother, 79-year-old Helen Gregory.

She was found guilty of the murder by a jury in the High Court at Wellington in July.

Gregory was found dead on January 24, 2024, at her home on Baroda St in Khandallah.

Justice Peter Churchman handed down the sentence on Friday afternoon.

Justice Peter Churchman. Photo: RNZ

During her trial, the Crown argued DeLuney attacked her mother with a heavy object, possibly motivated by money or following a confrontation over stolen cash, and staged the scene to look like a fall from the attic.

The defence argued someone else killed her, saying there was no sign of a breakdown in their relationship that would explain a murder - but the jury did not agree.