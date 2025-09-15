Large North Otago house fire under control

Smoke from a fire at Fuchsia Creek fills the air. Photo: Andrew Ashton

A large house fire at a North Otago property has been bought under control, as firefighters on the scene work to dampen down the embers.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a call about a home up in flames in the Fuchsia Creek area at about 11.50am this morning.

A reporter at the scene said the property was down a long driveway at a rural property in Rutherford Rd.

The fire was raging within the ceiling space, the spokesman said.

Crews from Oamaru and Weston initially responded, and further crews from the Waitaki and Kakanui stations also attended.

On arrival, they found the home was fully involved in fire, the spokesman said.

By 2.30pm, the fire was under control and crews on scene were dampening any hotspots or flare ups.

A fire investigator was in the scene, however there were no indications the fire was suspicious, the spokesman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz