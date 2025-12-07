Crucible artist residents mix art, metalwork

Hynds Foundation chair John Hynds (second from left) with artists Paula Collier and Zac Whiteside, alongside visitors at the opening of the exhibition. PHOTOS: MACLEAN BARKER

A reimagined childhood game and inspiration from an electric testing method were the basis for the Crucible Artist residents Paula Collier and Zac Whiteside’s work showcased at a public exhibition recently at Crucible Galleries in Oamaru.

John and Leonie Hynds championed the artist residency within the Hynds-owned Gillies MetalTech foundry in the Oamaru Victorian precinct last year.

Zac Whiteside with the ‘Barrel of Monkeys’.

The programme supports artists to develop their creative practice by working with fellow artists and skilled craftsmen based at the foundry and the latest exhibition was the culmination of the third artists in residency.

Wellington-based artist Paula Collier’s exhibition "Average of 3 Sparks" took its title from the electric testing method used to determine the ratio of chemical elements in molten metal.

The work was created in situ in the old building that once housed foundry workers and her installations explored the materiality of manufacture.

Dunedin artist Zac Whiteside’s "Barrel of Monkeys" featuring large-scale cast-iron monkeys and a barrel, reimagined the familiar childhood game on an industrial scale.

Mrs Hynds, who leads the artist residency selection process, said both artists began the residency with a proposal and they honoured them.

"What I appreciated about Paula was the fact that she was very respectful of the environment she found and its history, and she tried to tell that story through her work.

"What she made was largely ephemeral, but included some casting, I thought it was beautiful.

Paula Collier with art from ‘Average of 3 sparks’.

"Zac came with a proposal for the Barrel of Monkeys game that seemed quite audacious, but he realised it and it was quite an achievement. Everyone responded very positively to it," Mrs Hynds said.

Hynds founders and artists appreciated the support of guests from around the Waitaki district.

"It was really cool to talk with people directly about my time here in Oamaru during the residency, and my exhibition, the community here is very welcoming," Collier said.

She said she had met "some wonderful people here and had the best experience personally and creatively".

Whiteside said he had made some "cool new friends" and was grateful for the Gillies MetalTech.

"Everyone has been really welcoming, it was especially awesome working with the foundry team and seeing how skilled they are."

The build-up to a live performance at the foundry of Whiteside’s game proved the skills of the foundry team.

"In the foundry, Dave Snow did a test of the game, he was able to pick up seven monkeys, which I was able to match, but I was beaten by Ken, the spider crane operator, who picked up 11," he said.

To date, the residency has supported six artists in realising their intended bodies of work, with collaborations continuing to evolve.