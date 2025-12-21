Forces to combine for monthly get together

Oamaru. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Members of the Oamaru Coastal Defence Group, also known as the Southern Gunners, along with RSA members and veterans will gather at the Phoenix Bar, formally The Galleon this Sunday at 2pm.

Southern Gunners member Lincoln Brosnahan said the idea for a monthly gathering to bring veterans together was inspired by his grandfather Wayne Rickard, an ex-serviceman.

"It’s more about the veterans because on Anzac Day they will have a get together and that’s about the only time that they see each other.

"I go with them because my grandfather is an ex-serviceman and this year they decided that they will have a get together and no-one put their hand up so my grandfather said, ‘right, well this is when we need to do something’, Mr Brosnahan said.

"During that time the Oamaru Coastal Defence Group had a get together out at the Phoenix complex and that is when the idea came into mind, ‘why don’t the veterans and the Coastal Defence have a combined get together?’," he said.

New Zealand Remembrance Army Waitaki regional co-ordinator Barry Gamble said after speaking with Mr Brosnahan, who at 19 is one of the youngest Southern Gunners members, that they decided to combine forces and try to create a more regular group gathering.

Mr Gamble said the gathering was about "getting together and having a few beers, but also to discuss a more regular ongoing gathering.

"The proposal for a Phoenix bar monthly gathering is for ex-service people, and anyone interested in the military to get together.

"It’s a chance to have a catch up and is an extension of the Oamaru RSA Hub which meets weekly and the Southern Gunners to socialise.

"The proposal is to meet the last Sunday of the month at the Phoenix Bar, it will also be used to pass on the latest Veteran Affairs, Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association news, and talk to the RSA local support adviser.

"The Southern Gunners and veterans have a lot in common, and they are an important part of military ceremonies, we welcome anyone with a military background," Mr Gamble said.

The Oamaru Coastal Defence Group re-enact historic war battles and are known to mark Anzac Day, Armistice Day and the centenary of the Gallipoli landings by Australian and New Zealand forces by firing 25-pound World War 2 guns owned by the group.

Mr Brosnahan said there were about 15 Southern Gunners members in Oamaru and "many veterans" that they hope will join the monthly meeting.