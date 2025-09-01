Driver's near-miss with child caught on camera

A driver who nearly hit a child crossing the road on a green pedestrian light in Christchurch has handed themself over to police after a public appeal.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the grey SUV came forward to police after being filmed failing to remain stationary at a red traffic light arrow as the child crossed.

"This could have been a catastrophic event and would have had horrific consequences if the child had not been called back by their parent."

The spokesperson said the driver showed remorse for their actions and "enforcement action" was taken.

"Canterbury police want to acknowledge the driver’s genuine remorse for their driving and impulsive actions on the day.

"This is one example of how quickly an error can develop into unforeseen consequences when other unpredictable behaviour contributes to the initial poor driving," the spokesperson said.

Photo: Police

Police received a large number of responses from the public after the video was released last week. The spokesperson said the child's impulsive action to step onto the crossing shows the need for ongoing road safety education.

"Police also acknowledge the comments that refer to the impulsive action of the child running across the pedestrian crossing, and whilst was on a green pedestrian light this illustrates how important it is for everyone to be educated on road safety and care.

"Police see this cumulative risk all the time, especially at serious injury and fatal crashes when failure to comply with basic road rules then amplify into much more serious events."

"Police would like to remind the community to take care at intersections following this near miss in Christchurch last week.

"We urge road users to take extreme care at intersections, especially during school drop off, and pick up times, and make sure you are reading the lights and road signage correctly."