'Too little information': Police did not check on report of axe attack

Elliot Cameron at his sentencing for the murder of Faye Phelps. Photo: Pool/ NZME / George Heard

Christchurch police did not send officers to check a report from Hillmorton Hospital nurses that a mental health patient had attacked a woman with an axe because they say they were provided with little other information and an inaccurate address.

Elliot Cameron was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years at the High Court at Christchurch on Tuesday for murdering 83-year-old Frances Anne Phelps - known as Faye - on October 4 last year.

At sentencing it was revealed that Cameron told two separate nurses at Hillmorton Hospital about 4pm on the day he killed Phelps that he had assaulted a woman on the corner of Mt Pleasant Rd and Belleview Ave with an axe, and to call police.

The nurses reported his comments to police communications at 4.36pm, but this was not taken further as a result of a number of factors.

About 4.55pm on October 7, Phelps' lawnmower man found her dead lying on the steps beside the garage door. He called emergency services.

In a statement to RNZ, police said they were notified of the reported assault about six hours after it had taken place.

"With little other information and an inaccurate address provided, a unit was not dispatched. The event was held open in the case police received any further information, which did not occur," police said.

"Three days later, police received a call after the victim was located deceased at her home."

Police said they had identified "learnings" following a review of the case.

"Training to enhance offence identification is currently being undertaken by all emergency communication and dispatch staff; however, police believe this may not have changed the outcome of our response," they said.

"We would also like to acknowledge the strength and courage shown from the family of Frances Phelps during the last eight months.

"Though it won't bring Frances back, we hope the sentencing can give the family some closure."

The court summary of facts said Phelps would have died very soon after the injuries were inflicted, if not immediately.

'Constant threats' to kill

Faye Phelps' daughter Karen Phelps said she was earlier told by police that Hillmorton staff left a message on the police non-urgent crime line to report that Cameron had told them about an axe attack.

She said she was told staff later rang and left another message to say Cameron had claimed he had made it up.

Karen Phelps told RNZ that she was astounded by the hospital's response, given Cameron's "constant threats" he would kill someone.

"I find that unbelievable. To me that is a high-alert situation that should have been taken much, much more seriously. What if mum had been alive still and could have been saved? That wasn't the case as it turns out but the DHB didn't know that," she said.

"At the very least in mum's case it could have prevented a member of the public who knew her discovering her body and carrying that trauma for the rest of their lives. Why did the DHB not question Elliot more that day as to where he had been and ask him for an address and contact details so they could check mum was okay? The DHB's processes are beyond appalling."

Health New Zealand declined to comment on Phelps' remarks, although its deputy chief executive Te Waipounamu Martin Keogh released a statement after Cameron's sentencing.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to this family for their loss, and recognise the deep impact this death has had, and continues to have, on loved ones," he said.

"We have taken this tragic event extremely seriously and a full external review is progressing."

Health NZ had been in touch with Phelps' family and were keeping them updated on its review, Keogh said.

"Once the review is completed, it will be shared with the family and the coroner. I am unable to provide further comment while our review is ongoing and the coroner's inquest is yet to be completed."

On October 4, Cameron left the hospital at 8.50am after breakfast. He walked to the bus stop on Annex Rd and caught the bus to Mt Pleasant, getting off at the stop directly opposite Phelps' driveway at 10.07am.

Cameron met Phelps at the garage door that Phelps had opened.

From inside the garage Cameron retrieved a small axe that he had previously used in the garden.

He then struck Phelps in the head multiple times, causing fatal injuries.

He left her and walked to the bus stop, catching a bus back to Annex Rd. He arrived back at the hospital at 12.17pm.

About 1.30pm a hospital staff member suggested to Cameron that a box of bike parts could be removed from his room in response to which he threatened to "kick her head in".

About 4.45pm on October 7, Faye's lawnmower man Aaron had finished working next door and was pushing his lawnmower up her driveway while carrying the rest of his gear.

He had his headphones on under his earmuffs when he looked up and saw something on the ground. When he took a closer look, he realised it was Faye.

"I just started throwing things off and calling out. I thought she had an accident. I thought she just fell over and smashed her head or something," he said.

"I knew she was dead and I knew that she'd been passed away for a long time... I was just trying to think of the right thing to do. I was just trying to grab my phone... and I was just shaking and trying to dial the number, and I was sort of walking around circles and calling out."

Emergency services arrived shortly after.