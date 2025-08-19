Cook Strait ferry sailings cancelled as wild weather hits

Both Bluebridge and Interislander cancelled ferry sailings across Cook Strait on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ

Several Cook Strait ferries have been cancelled today, as a strong southerly weather system brings large swells between the two main islands.

All Bluebridge sailings for the remainder of the day have been cancelled.

Bluebridge said all customers affected by the cancellations had been advised by email or text.

It said it was monitoring the situation closely and if further sailings were impacted they would advise customers.

Interislander had also cancelled sailings for Tuesday afternoon.

Kaiārahi's 3:30pm sailing from Wellington and its 9:30pm return from Picton, and Kaitaki's 2:15pm sailing from Picton and its 8:30pm from Wellington were all cancelled.

"All impacted passengers have been contacted directly and moved to alternative sailings," Interislander said.

"There may be further disruptions to other sailings if the forecast swells don't ease."