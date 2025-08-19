Family's hurt laid bare in letter to fugitive Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Photo: supplied/NZ Police

Tom Phillips' mother says she wakes up every day hoping it will be the day her grandchildren come home.

Jayda, Maverick and Ember have been missing for more than three years after their father took them to an unknown location in December 2021.

Today, Phillips' sister Rozzi, has released a letter from their mother, Julia, to journalist Paddy Gower.

In it, Julia Phillips addresses her son directly.

"Tom - I feel really sad that you thought you had to do this. Not considering how much we love you and can support you.

"It hurts every time I see photos of the children and of you and see some of your stuff that is still here. Thinking what could have been if you had not gone away," she wrote.

Julia Phillips also addresses the children.

"Jayda, Maverick, Ember - I love you so much and really miss being part of your lives. Every day I wake up and hope that today will be the day that you will come home."

The letter was released to Gower as part of Tuesday night's episode of Paddy Gower Has Issues.

The children's mother Cat with the youngsters before they disappeared with their father. Photo: Supplied

Writing on Stuff, Gower says the family took part in the programme in the hope it might help bring the children back.

"Maybe he's going to see this, and maybe he's going to get to see that he can come home, and that we are here for him, and it might just be okay," Gower quotes Phillips' sister as telling him.

Gower said Rozzi also addressed the children with the following words.

"I'm proud to be your aunty. I took a lot of joy in being a part of your lives. You're important to me and our wider family and I'd love to see you again and be part of your lives again - and know for myself that all is truly well in your world."

Police still believe the children are in the King Country, within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.