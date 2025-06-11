Bottle-throwing driver abused St Clair pedestrians

The man was allegedly throwing bottles from his car and yelling at pedestrians on the Esplanade. Photo: ODT Files

A man hid from police after allegedly driving the wrong way on the Esplanade and throwing bottles out of his car.

Acting Sergeant Matthew Nichols, of Dunedin, said police received multiple calls about the man.

People reported he was throwing bottles from his car and yelling at pedestrians yesterday morning.

The vehicle was found at Mobil Forbury where the driver was trying to hide from police in the bathroom.

About 25g of cannabis was found in the rubbish bin in the petrol station bathroom.

The man was detained to complete a compulsory impairment test which he failed.

Police were awaiting results of a blood test.

The man was charged with careless driving, disorderly behaviour and possession of cannabis and was expected to appear in court today.

