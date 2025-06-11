Sudden death: Mum believes son had allergic reaction

Riley Brown. Photo: Supplied

The mother of a young man who died after suffering what he thought was an allergic reaction at a mental health respite facility says she is heartbroken and devastated.

A review is under way into the death of Riley Brown, a patient at the facility in Nelson run by Pathways, a provider contracted by Health New Zealand.

His mother Paula Brown told RNZ the 24-year-old, who had a nut allergy, believed he was having an allergic reaction before he suffered a cardiac arrest on June 1 this year.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Paula Brown said her son got in touch with the Mental Health Crisis team in Nelson a week before he died.

"He had been acting out of character, which had been noticed by family and friends."

He stayed at the respite facility for one night, but wanted to go to Christchurch and see his friends.

"We kept in touch with the Mental Health team in Christchurch while he was there but he was keen to reconnect with the Nelson team when he returned."

On May 31, Riley Brown went to the respite facility in Nelson and stayed for the night. The team phoned Paula Brown the following day to say he was doing well, wanted the help on offer and was happy.

She said she understood her son had dinner that evening at the facility and two hours later felt unwell.

"From what I've been told, Riley thought he had eaten nuts and thought he was having an allergic reaction.

"Riley did have a nut allergy all his life and was always aware and vocal about it, and from my understanding he had already discussed this with the team at the respite house, plus was in his medical records."

An ambulance was called and Riley was well enough to walk into the ambulance.

"While being attended to in the ambulance and transferring to hospital it is thought at this stage that Riley went into cardiac arrest," Paula Brown said.

She said the meal her son ate was taken for testing and an investigation was under way.

"Staff have said there was no nuts in the food eaten."

Paula Brown said the staff were "shocked and saddened" when ambulance staff returned to the facility and told them that the man had died.

She had been contacted by the clinical coordinator who had offered her "heartfelt condolences" and said there would be a full review of what had happened.

Staff from the facility visited Paula Brown last week, bringing back her son's car and some flowers.

"They told me Riley was happy before the event on Sunday evening. He had discovered the massage chair and they said Riley was such a lovely young man."

She had "no concerns whatsoever" about the care her son received, but was "devastated" by his death.

"His post-mortem so far has so far come back saying the cause of death is undetermined - but some tests are still pending."

The week since her son's death had been "one of the hardest of my life" and she had been "surrounded by love" from family and friends.

"It is a devastating loss and we are all heartbroken."

Riley Brown was a "much loved only child".

He attended Victory Primary School followed by Nelson Intermediate and then Nelson College.

"Riley loved footy and was a staunch Manchester United Supporter. He had also, from a young age, enjoyed WWE wrestling, Hot Wheels cars and gaming.

"Riley had a good group of friends, some right from kindy. They are struggling to come to terms with his sudden passing."

Health New Zealand regional lead mental health and addiction Vicki Dent said the provider extended its "deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to this family for their loss".

"We are working closely with the provider to support a review of the care provided, and the local teams are liaising with the family.

"Health NZ reviews every serious adverse event that occurs within our services and those we contract through other providers and are committed to implementing any recommended changes to ensure we and our providers are providing safe, high-quality care for the community."

As the matter was with the coroner, Dent said she was unable to provide additional information.

A spokesperson for Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey confirmed he had been made aware of the incident.

"However, he is unable to comment further while this matter is being investigated, and details are being confirmed."

A Coroner's Court spokesperson confirmed the case had been referred to the coroner.