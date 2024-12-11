Police need your help to find alleged car thieves

Police are appealing for information about a group of Christchurch youths who went on an alleged car-stealing spree early on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received a report about a white Toyota Mark-X, registration LLP748, being stolen from a Hornby address between 3.50am and 6.50am.

They then received reports of suspicious behaviour and attempted car thefts involving the stolen car that morning.

A Hornby couple called police when they saw four youths with hoodies and face masks "scoping" out other vehicles, including their own, about 9am.

"We watched and they were scoping cars and pulled in next to mine.

"That’s when hubby ran out and jumped in the car and followed them."

But when the youths saw they were being followed, they stopped the car in the middle of the road and reversed into the couple's vehicle, causing damage to their bumper and a broken grille.

The youths stole this Toyota Mark-X on Monday morning and then drove around west Christchurch "scoping" out other vehicles. Photo: Supplied

One of the youths then got out and threw an ignition lock cylinder at them. The couple reported the incident to police.

Another woman said the youths lunged at her with a running power drill after she disturbed them trying to steal her car.

Others reported being chased by the same group of youths who had tried to steal their cars but when they couldn’t they damaged them instead.

Police want anyone with information about the offenders to call 105 and quote file number 241209/8915.