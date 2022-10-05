Police release video of attempted kidnapping suspect

Police have released video footage of a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman while she was out jogging in Christchurch.

The footage shows a man dressed in dark clothing running along Kotare St, opposite Fendalton Park, and past the camera towards Puriri St.

The woman was approached at 6.20am on Monday on Kotare St, Fendalton, Detective Mark Burrett said.

The unknown man attempted to drag her away but fled after a passing motorist intervened.

The man has been described as possibly of Indian descent, of medium build, about 176cm-179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33 and was wearing a dark-coloured vest - black or grey - and dark-coloured track pants.

One trouser leg was rolled up toward the knee.

Police want to speak with anyone who recognises this man, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident taking place.

Anyone with any information should call police on 105, and reference file number 221003/5623, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.