Police seize drugs, cash, weapons and vehicles in Chch raids

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police executed nine search warrants in Christchurch today as part of an investigation into the supply of cannabis and money laundering.

About 200 cannabis plants, a military style semi-automatic rifle, vehicles, jet skis, a caravan, cash and bank accounts worth more than $2.5 million were seized in the raids on Wednesday.

They were undertaken by the Canterbury organised crime and the asset recovery units.

Police also restrained and seized residential and commercial properties.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with importing a Class A controlled drug, cultivating cannabis and selling cannabis. He will appear in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

A 28-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, cultivating cannabis and selling cannabis. A 29-year-old man was charged with cultivating cannabis, selling cannabis, supplying equipment to cultivate cannabis, and money laundering. A 46-year-old woman was charged with supplying equipment to cultivate cannabis, and money laundering. And a 23-year-old man was charged with cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis for supply. All four will all appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

"Police continue to be committed to identifying and disrupting criminal syndicates involved in large scale drug distribution," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor. Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should phone 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.