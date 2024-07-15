Police still hunting trio who robbed man at Redcliffs park

Police are still searching for three offenders who stole a man's car at a Christchurch park last week.

The victim thought he was meeting up with someone he met online at Barnett Park in Redcliffs on Thursday night but was instead confronted by three men wearing black who took his car, wallet and phone.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call police on 105 and quote file number 240712/4026.

The three offenders are described as caucasian, possibly aged between 16 and 20.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media: “Police are following lines of enquiry in relation to this incident but anyone who was in the Barnett Park area around 10pm on 11 July and has information is asked to contact police quoting file number 240712/4026.”