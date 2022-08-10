Push for blanket 30km/h speed limit

Gareth Wright (left) and Graham Robinson, representing the Addington Neighbourhood Association, want a speed limit of 30km/h for the majority of streets in the suburb. PHOTO: KAREN CASEY

The Addington Neighbourhood Association wants the speed limit lowered to 30km/h for the majority of the suburb to improve safety.

Association representatives Graham Robinson and Gareth Wright said the suburb currently has four different speed limits ranging from 30km/h to 60km/h.

It comes as Christchurch City Council approved a speed limit reduction from 50km/h to 30km/h on 11 streets in Hoon Hay, Somerfield and Lower Cashmere.

The reduction affects Palmside St, Woodbank St, Karaka Pl, Paikea Pl, Ferniehurst St, Molesworth Pl, Greenpark St, Muirson Ave, McBeath Ave, Smartlea St and Weir Pl.

Robinson and Wright presented to the Waihoro Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board, requesting a “blanket” speed limit of 30km/h, after being approached by residents.

“Some of the residents that live down ordinary side streets are concerned about the speed of traffic going through the side streets,” Robinson said.

“Currently you’ve got 50km/h in some places, you’ve got 60km/h down the motorway [and] 40km/h ... You’ve got four different speeds in the area, we’re trying to make it consistent.”

Robinson said the association has been advocating for slower speeds in Addington for about six years now.

The varying speed limits on Selwyn St. PHOTOS: KAREN CASEY

However, with plans to lower Lincoln Rd to 30km/h between Moorhouse and Whiteleigh Ave once the bus priority lanes have been installed, Robinson said it makes sense for the rest of the suburb to see a reduction too.

He said Addington is often used as a transit area for people to pass through on their way to the central city, hence why a slower speed was needed.

“If we reduce the speed then it makes them have to take more notice about giving the respect of travelling through our neighbourhood and looking after the people that live here.”

He said the association is aware some streets like Antigua are “high traffic” areas so the city council may not want to reduce this.

However, Robinson said cars are often sitting “bumper to bumper” at peak rush hour, so you can’t travel above 30km/h anyway.

Community board chair Karolin Potter has expressed support for a speed reduction in Addington in the past.

“If there ever was a suburb that needed a 30km/h speed limit, it’s Addington,” she said in May.

The community board has referred the issue to staff for investigation of a speed limit review for the Addington area.

Robinson said it’s a matter of putting the idea out to the public