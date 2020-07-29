Recycling guide on the way to every letterbox in city

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch City Council is sending a new guide to every household in the city in a bid to improve residents' recycling.

The guide will provide information about what items belong in the yellow recycling bin and aims to make it easy for people to recycle correctly.

The move comes after council warned earlier this year that if residents continued to put garden waste and other rubbish in their yellow wheelie bin, the viability of the city’s recycling operation would be threatened.

The guide is being delivered to every household in Christchurch over the next few days, said council solid waste manager Ross Trotter.

"Later this month recycling bin stickers will also be available at council libraries and service centres," he said.

"The free stickers are designed to go on the inside of your yellow bin lid.

"When you put an item out for recycling, you can double-check against the sticker that the item belongs in the bin."

The following items belong in the yellow wheelie bin:

Clean, flattened cardboard and egg cartons

Clean aluminium cans

Clear and coloured glass bottles, jars (clean, with lids put in the red bin)

Metal tins (clean and loose, with lids put in the red bin)

Plastic containers and bottles numbered 1,2 and 5 (clean and loose, with lids put in the red bin)

Aerosol cans

Paper and magazines (no smaller than a standard envelope)

"The Wheelie Bins app is another way people can learn about what can be recycled.

"The app is a great tool to have on your smart phone because it allows you to check which bin you should be using for different items of rubbish and it also sends reminders when you’re bins need to go out for collection," Trotter said.