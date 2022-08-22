School's quake rebuild a step closer to completion

The new building and learning spaces at Wairarapa Cobham Intermediate. Photo: Supplied

Burnside’s Wairarapa Cobham Intermediate has opened three new hapori classroom buildings and a state-of-the-art STEAM unit.

The new learning spaces are part of the Christchurch Schools Rebuild Programme, which involves redeveloping 115 earthquake-damaged schools.

The rebuild has three phases, with the final stage – including the administration block and hall – expected to open in late 2023.

The school has honoured its history by using brick cladding reminiscent of the now demolished classrooms and named breakout spaces after influential alums and past staff.

Class configurations allow for both modern learning environments and traditional classroom spaces.

The specialised STEAM building has technical learning areas for hard and soft materials, food, science and digital technologies.

Students have been enjoying the new spaces for three weeks. When asked for her opinion on the new buildings, head student Natsuki Hastie said: “They are new and warm and are a lovely space to learn in.”

Wairarapa Cobham Intermediate. Photo: Supplied

Principal Eddie Norgate has championed preserving the school’s mature trees and green areas.

“The Wairarapa Stream, established trees and grassed areas are unique to Cobham, and the new school encapsulates these features,” Norgate says.

“We eagerly await the landscaping and the new playground, which will only enhance the surroundings.”

When asked about the next steps, he explained: “We now all have a clearer picture of what phases two and three will look like, which has created a sense of anticipation amongst the community.”

With the opening of the buildings, Cobham began using its gifted name of Wairarapa alongside a new logo and branding.

The intermediate will share the newly configured campus alongside Burnside Primary and Pītau-Allenvale School.

The new building and learning spaces at Wairarapa Cobham Intermediate. Photo: Supplied

The schools worked collectively with local iwi Ngāi Tūāhuriri, who presented the kāhui ako with a cultural narrative which has informed the rebuild of the school.

School tours of the new buildings are available now for the incoming cohort of year 7 students.

These pupils will also wear a brand new uniform when they start in 2023. It was designed with help from current students to ensure it is an inclusive, ethical, and equitable uniform.

-By Tori Wilby