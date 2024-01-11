Shipwreck salvage gets under way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The salvage operation for the Austro Carina shipwreck starts this week, weather and wave conditions permitting.
Aero Marine Salvage has been contracted as the company for the operation by the vessel’s insurer and owner, Pegasus Fishing Ltd.
The 25m fishing vessel ran aground near Fishermans Bay in September and leaked thousands of litres of diesel into the ocean.
The cost of the operation is the responsibility of the owner and insurer.