Show goes on under level 2 at The Court Theatre

The Court Theatre's construction and premises manger Bryce Goddard and chief executive Barbara George separated by the safety protection screens. Photo: The Court Theatre

The Court Theatre will keep its doors open under Covid alert level 2.

All of NZ, except Auckland, is now at level 2 after three new community cases were discovered in Auckland. But The Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George said it had plans ready to roll out when needed to deal with the rise in Covid-19 alert levels.

"The good news is, Winding Up that just opened on Saturday night will go ahead," George said.

"Our plans to operate under alert level 2 include investment in safety protection screens to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus and contingencies to keep patrons 1m apart.”

"Our auditorium will be divided into two zones that cater to 100 people each. Each zone will have its own entrance and exit, bar and toilets, so that patrons can attend the theatre safely.”

The Court Theatre staff are contacting people who have bookings for Winding Up to discuss seats and new entry conditions as well as all those involved in the theatre’s education programme this week.

"This means that for performances of Winding Up, between tonight and Wednesday, some of our patrons will be assisted to move their booking to another night."

"During these times, we believe it is more important than ever to come together and support each other. We are very happy to be in a position to safely welcome patrons at The Court Theatre to still offer them some great entertainment and education programmes."