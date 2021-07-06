Speed limits likely to drop to 40km/h on Lyttelton streets

london_street_2021.jpg Lyttelton street speed limits will likely be reduced to 40km/h. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Speed limits on Lyttelton streets are likely to be lowered from 50km/h to 40km/h in a bid to make the area safer.

The proposed move is part of a wider Banks Peninsula speed limit review project, with many more roads in Banks Peninsula also likely to see changes.

The Banks Peninsula Community Board last week approved Christchurch City Council’s recommendations to make the changes to road speed limits.

As part of its discussions, the board has requested Norwich Quay, State Highway 74, also be reduced to 40km/h for consistency in the port.

The decision on its speed limit lies with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, separate to Lyttelton’s other streets, due to its state highway status.

During the meeting, Lyttelton Subdivision board member Tyrone Fields said the speed reduction of 10km/h would only add a few more seconds to driving time.

He also mentioned people usually cannot drive at 50km/h due to hazards.

Lyttelton Community Association chairman Ken Maynard said the decision would be a poor use of resources.

"People don’t drive to the speed limit in the narrow streets anyway,” he said.

"But the badly behaved drivers will break the rules anyway.

"This is just legislating what should be people’s good behaviour."

image_-_2021-07-06t153822.554.jpg Vicki Tahau Paton.

Lyttelton Harbour Business Association chairwoman Vicki Tahau Paton agreed, saying it is difficult to drive along some of Lyttelton’s streets at even 40km/h.

Community board chairwoman Tori Peden said the project has been a several stage approach, with the motive behind it to increase road user safety in the multi-hazard areas, as well as provide a more consistent approach to actual operating speeds.

The same proposal as Lyttelton has been approved for Cass Bay streets.

Six hundred meters of Marine Drive through Charteris Bay will be reduced to 50km/h.

A section of Waipapa Ave in Diamond Harbour will be set at 30km/h.

The Purau to Port Levy route will be lowered from 100km/h to 60km/h, with the reduced speed introduced throughout Port Levy, with 40km/h through populated areas.

It will be a 60km/h speed limit for the Port Levy to Pigeon Bay route. Pigeon Bay itself will have both 60km/h and 40km/h speed limits introduced.

Kukupa, near Pigeon Bay, will have a speed limit reduction to 40km/h from 100km/h.

Birdlings Flat, Kaitorete Spit, Little River and Okuti Valley roads’ will also be set to 60km/h and 40km/h depending on the specific road.

The Western Valley Rd route, Puaha Valley, and roads along the Southern Bays will all be set at 60km/h.

Akaroa and Akaroa’s backcountry roads will be set at either 40km/h or 60km/h depending on the specific street or road involved, including a standard 40km/h through the village itself.

The initiative has been undertaken to support the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency speed management guide and its overall road safety strategy for the next decade. Consultation on the speed limit of State Highway 75 and 73 between Christchurch and Akaroa is currently open.