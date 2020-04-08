Students get creative as varsity graduations cancelled

CELEBRATIONS: The lockdown blues didn't stop UC students Harriet Burke (left) and Katie Hollings from graduating this week, hosting a crafty ceremony from home.

The lockdown may have cancelled graduation ceremonies across the country, but that hasn't stopped students from celebrating the momentous occasion.

Hundreds of Canterbury University graduates were meant to walk across the stage at the Christchurch Town Hall this week, donning colourful hoods and gowns with hard-earned diplomas in hand.

Graduates Harriet Burke and Katie Hollings did not let the bad news burst their bubble, using their DIY skills to mark the occasion on Tuesday with a graduation ceremony from the comfort of their flat.

Said Ms Burke: "It was a little disappointing at first because I was quite excited, but we'd both graduated before, so we may as well have some fun and mark the occasion at home."

The pair graduated in absentia this week with a Master of Teaching and Learning in Primary Teaching, with distinction.

Using painted cardboard and coloured wool to fashion graduation caps, and blankets and t-shirts for gowns, they walked across the deck to receive their homemade certificates from "vice-chancellor" and flatmate Lucy Southwell.

Said Ms Burke: "Lucy made us certificates and prepared a speech. After she called our names and degrees we threw our caps in the air and ate the graduation cake we made.

"We definitely had fun with it."

The university intends to hold a celebration later in the year for students who received their diplomas in absentia during April.

New Zealand students were not the only ones who had their graduation plans affected, with many around the globe experiencing the same disruptions.

Some universities had organised ceremonies using video-conferencing tools. Graduates at a Japanese university had the experience of virtually walking across a stage using robots to accept diplomas from university officials.

HARD WORK: Harriet Burke (left) received her Master in Teaching and Learning this week from UC "vice-chancellor" and flatmate Lucy Southwell.