Taking care of kids teeth for 50 years

Dental therapist Vivian Harris. Photo: Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora

Well-known Christchurch dental therapist Vivian Harris has spent the last 50 years looking after children's teeth.

Vivian retired on Friday from the role which has seen her work mostly with children and parents in the city's east over the past five decades.

She graduated from Dental School in 1975 at the age of 19 after beginning her studies straight from school.

"When I was in the sixth form, a friend said she was going on a vocational guidance trip to the dental school in Christchurch," she told Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora's Pānui newsletter.

"She asked me along and I thought, why not?

"The minute I walked in I thought, I quite like the look of this, and it went from there."

Vivian graduated with honours for the practical part of the final dental school exam and began work straight away, initially in the Sockburn and Prebbleton Clinics, under a charge nurse for two years.

"A lot has changed since then,” Vivian says.

"Our uniform was a white veil and red cardigan.

"We worked on a wooden dental chair and mixed fillings ourselves using different materials, including mercury.

"We used to heat copper amalgam on a Bunsen burner.

"A dental nurse inspector would check our work and the cleanliness of our clinic."

Vivian spent most of her career working in east Christchurch and says one of her favourite parts of the job was connecting with children and their families.

"I talk with parents about all sorts of things and if they want to, they will confide in me.

"Some days I know I have shared a lot with these families. I enjoy it, it comes naturally to me.

"I also really enjoy working with children who have special needs and those children who need a bit more care and attention.

"I feel that I relate to them, and like them to feel comfortable and relate to me."

Clinical team leader community dental services Kim Heslop said Vivian will be "sorely missed by her colleagues and patient group alike".

"Vivian has always shown such dedication and empathy for her young patients.

"I wish to express my sincere gratitude for her contributions and the high quality of care that she has always provided.

"It is now time to embark on a new chapter of relaxation fun and adventures.”

Retiring has been a difficult and emotional decision for Vivian.

“I have a great love of the job, but I turn 70 in June and feel it’s time," she said.

"I hope I have left some good things for people to remember and made a difference.

"That was always my goal – to make a difference to a child or parent. I will miss everybody."