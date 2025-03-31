Teens charged over armed robbery

Two teens have been arrested after a pair of pedestrians were allegedly robbed at gunpoint early on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received reports about an incident involving a vehicle on Dyers Pass Rd in Governors Bay about 4.20am.

The occupants allegedly threatened the pedestrians with a firearm and took their phones.

Chrislynchmedia.com reported the victims were understood to have been at a 16th birthday party before the incident.

The vehicle was pursued by police as it fled the scene and headed towards Christchurch.

"A police unit travelling towards Governors Bay responded and swiftly located the vehicle travelling towards them," the police spokesperson said.

"Upon seeing police, the driver conducted a U-turn.

"Police activated lights and sirens, however, the driver continued."

Police followed the vehicle through the tunnel and deployed a tactical deflation device on State Highway 74 to stop it, chrislynchmedia.com reported.

Officers recovered several stolen items when they searched the vehicle.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with failing to stop, driving in a dangerous manner and aggravated robbery.

He was set to appear in the Christchurch District Court today, while a 17-year-old will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on charges related to the incident.