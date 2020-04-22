Three being treated after house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Hornby.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Wigram and Harewood fire stations were called to Kathleen Crescent, Hornby about 3.40pm on Wednesday to find a house well involved in flames.
The fire started in the kitchen and has now been extinguished.
A St John Ambulance crew was at the scene.