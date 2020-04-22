Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Three being treated after house fire

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Three people are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Hornby.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Wigram and Harewood fire stations were called to Kathleen Crescent, Hornby about 3.40pm on Wednesday to find a house well involved in flames.

    The fire started in the kitchen and has now been extinguished.

    A St John Ambulance crew was at the scene.

