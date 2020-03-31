Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Three more Covid-19 cases in Canterbury

    By Bea Gooding
    Three new Covid-19 cases were announced in Canterbury today, with the region's total now standing at 52.

    Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday the national total of new confirmed or probable cases is now at 647, with 58 new cases over the past 24 hours.

    Canterbury is still sixth behind Southern, Auckland, Waitemata, Waikato and Capital and Coast.

    A cluster of Covid-19 cases is also being investigated by the Ministry of Health at a Christchurch workplace.

    At today's press conference, Dr Bloomfield said although the number of cases has dropped in the past day, we still need to expect an increase over the next seven to 10 days.

    "Our hope is that those numbers will start to decline, particularly if people keep doing as asked of them and maintaining physical distancing and isolation," he said.

    Fourteen people are in hospital nationwide, with two in a stable condition in ICU and 74 people have recovered.

    The majority of the cases continue to be related to overseas travel.

    Dr Bloomfield said only one per cent of cases were considered by the MOH to have been spread by community transmission.

    At today's update, Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black said to continue being kind, especially to those with Covid-19, and reiterated the need for people to stop congregating in public places in spite of the lockdown rules.

    "We're all in this together.

    "People who have, or suspect they have Covid-19 need to be treated with compassion and support - no one catches this virus on purpose," she said.

    "And unfortunately, the Kiwi tradition of passing something over the fence to your neighbour is not advised either."

    Total cases by DHB

    As at 9.00 am, 31 March 2020

    Total cases of COVID-19 by DHB, at 31 March

     

    Map showing number of cases by DHB - see data table following.

    Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 31 March 2020
    DHBTotal cases
    Auckland97
    Bay of Plenty15
    Canterbury52
    Capital and Coast58
    Counties Manukau47
    Hawke's Bay15
    Hutt Valley13
    Lakes11
    MidCentral11
    Nelson Marlborough22
    Northland9
    South Canterbury7
    Southern98
    Tairāwhiti1
    Taranaki13
    Waikato81
    Wairarapa5
    Waitemata86
    West Coast3
    Whanganui3
    Total647

     

    Total cases by age and gender

    Total cases of COVID-19 in NZ by ageTotal cases by age as at 9.00 am, 31 March 2020

     

    Total cases of COVID-19 by sex at 31 MarchTotal cases by gender as at 9.00 am, 31 March 2020

    Total cases by ethnicity

    EthnicityNo. of cases
    Asian49
    European or Other467
    Māori38
    Middle Eastern / Latin American / African17
    Pacific People18
    Unknown58

    COVID-19 cases by ethnicity

    Transmission

    This information refers to the 648 confirmed and probable cases as at 9 am 31 March 2020.

    Source of transmission, as at 9.00 am 31 March
    Source of transmission % of cases
    Recent overseas travel53%
    Contact with known case29%
    Community transmission1%
    Source under investigation17%

    Lab testing

    Lab testing for COVID-19
    Lab testingTestsDate range
    7-day rolling average1,777 (per day)24 - 30 March 2020
    Total lab tests to date21,3843 - 30 March 2020

     

     

