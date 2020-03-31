Three more Covid-19 cases in Canterbury

Three new Covid-19 cases were announced in Canterbury today, with the region's total now standing at 52.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday the national total of new confirmed or probable cases is now at 647, with 58 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Canterbury is still sixth behind Southern, Auckland, Waitemata, Waikato and Capital and Coast.

A cluster of Covid-19 cases is also being investigated by the Ministry of Health at a Christchurch workplace.

At today's press conference, Dr Bloomfield said although the number of cases has dropped in the past day, we still need to expect an increase over the next seven to 10 days.

"Our hope is that those numbers will start to decline, particularly if people keep doing as asked of them and maintaining physical distancing and isolation," he said.

Fourteen people are in hospital nationwide, with two in a stable condition in ICU and 74 people have recovered.

The majority of the cases continue to be related to overseas travel.

Dr Bloomfield said only one per cent of cases were considered by the MOH to have been spread by community transmission.

At today's update, Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black said to continue being kind, especially to those with Covid-19, and reiterated the need for people to stop congregating in public places in spite of the lockdown rules.

"We're all in this together.

"People who have, or suspect they have Covid-19 need to be treated with compassion and support - no one catches this virus on purpose," she said.

"And unfortunately, the Kiwi tradition of passing something over the fence to your neighbour is not advised either."

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 31 March 2020

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 31 March 2020 DHB Total cases Auckland 97 Bay of Plenty 15 Canterbury 52 Capital and Coast 58 Counties Manukau 47 Hawke's Bay 15 Hutt Valley 13 Lakes 11 MidCentral 11 Nelson Marlborough 22 Northland 9 South Canterbury 7 Southern 98 Tairāwhiti 1 Taranaki 13 Waikato 81 Wairarapa 5 Waitemata 86 West Coast 3 Whanganui 3 Total 647

Total cases by age and gender

Total cases by age as at 9.00 am, 31 March 2020

Total cases by gender as at 9.00 am, 31 March 2020

Total cases by ethnicity

Ethnicity No. of cases Asian 49 European or Other 467 Māori 38 Middle Eastern / Latin American / African 17 Pacific People 18 Unknown 58

Transmission

This information refers to the 648 confirmed and probable cases as at 9 am 31 March 2020.

Source of transmission, as at 9.00 am 31 March Source of transmission % of cases Recent overseas travel 53% Contact with known case 29% Community transmission 1% Source under investigation 17%

Lab testing