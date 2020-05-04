Three 'sudden deaths' in past 24 hours - police

Police have been called to three incidents involving sudden deaths in Christchurch over the past 24 hours.

A person died on Clouston St, St Martins, about 6.29am on Monday. The death was related to mental health and has not been deemed suspicious, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the two other deaths were on Sunday and were due to medical events, but there is nothing to suggest either were related to Covid-19.

One of them occurred on Avonhead Rd in Avonhead about 12.59pm and the other on Woodham Rd in Linwood about 10.59pm.