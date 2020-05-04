Three 'sudden deaths' in past 24 hours - police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have been called to three incidents involving sudden deaths in Christchurch over the past 24 hours.
A person died on Clouston St, St Martins, about 6.29am on Monday. The death was related to mental health and has not been deemed suspicious, a police spokeswoman said.
She said the two other deaths were on Sunday and were due to medical events, but there is nothing to suggest either were related to Covid-19.
One of them occurred on Avonhead Rd in Avonhead about 12.59pm and the other on Woodham Rd in Linwood about 10.59pm.