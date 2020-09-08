Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Tough terrain, 4WD ambulance operating on Banks Peninsula

    A St John First Response Unit is now operating on Banks Peninsula. Photo: Supplied
    A new St John First Response Unit is now servicing the Banks Peninsula area.

    The Volkswagen four-wheel-drive is specifically designed to access remote areas and rougher terrain than a regular ambulance.

    The vehicle has been operating on Banks Peninsula for the last few weeks.

    Response units were first introduced around various locations in New Zealand last year.

    The new response unit was funded by donors who wish to remain anonymous. But there is recognition of their gesture on the vehicle, which reads: “Kindly donated by Gene, Lofty and Shorty and their Good Shepherd”.

    "The new Volkswagen unit is smaller than a traditional ambulance, which means it is more suited to narrow roads and the challenging terrain of the peninsula," said St John Christchurch metro territory manager Ian Rex.

    "It will be crewed by volunteers.

    "The First Response Unit will mean volunteers will stay closer to home during a callout, transporting a patient to another ambulance or a rescue helicopter then returning to base," he said.

