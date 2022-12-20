Tough year for big construction and rebuild projects

It has been a busy and turbulent year for many major construction projects in Christchurch as labour and material shortages caused delays and budget blowouts.

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre. Photo: Supplied

Earlier this month, crown company Ōtākaro announced a shock two-year delay for Christchurch's $317 million metro sports facility, Parakiore.

It is now not expected to be opened to the public until early 2025.

An artist's impression of the Te Kaha Multi-Use Arena. Image: Supplied

Activity on the site of Canterbury's multi-use arena Te Kaha continues.

Following several delays and a $150 million budget blowout, Christchurch city councillors voted in July to proceed with a $683 million fixed-price build contract.

The 30,000-seat arena is scheduled to open in mid-2026.

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre. Photo: Supplied

It hasn't been all doom and gloom. Te Pae Convention Centre was officially opened a year ago this month.

However, it has only been operational for seven months due to the Covid restrictions earlier this year.

But so far it has exceeded all expectations. The centre has hosted around 180 events this year, bringing more than 60,000 people into the city and injecting $45 million into the local economy.

Christ Church Cathedral. Photo: Supplied

The project to reinstate the 150-year-old quake-damaged cathedral marked a major milestone in August.

Contractors and robotic machinery safely entered the newly-stabilised and strengthened cathedral to remove 270 tonnes of material.

The $154 million, five-year cathedral restoration project aims to be fully completed by late 2027.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air