Transfer stations get green light to reopen next week

    Some of the city's transfer stations are set to reopen to the public next week.

    The EcoDrop transfer stations at Parkhouse Rd, Bromley, and at Styx Mill Rd, Casebrook, will reopen when NZ moves to alert level 3 on Tuesday.

    Said Christchurch City Council resource recovery manager Ross Trotter: “We know that many people have used the lockdown period to tidy up their gardens and clean out their garages.

    "So we are keen to get the transfer stations opened to help people to dispose of this material properly."

    However, there will be strict controls around the management of the stations, with people needing a booking to drop off their material.

    Items to recycle at the EcoDrop include:

    • Gas bottles
    • Car batteries
    • Garden and paint products
    • Plastic and glass bottles
    • Aluminium and steel cans
    • Cardboard and paper

    Information about the booking system will be loaded to Ecocentral’s website.

    Because contact will be limited under the level 3 restrictions, only material that can be safely unloaded by the driver will be accepted.

    Recycling will be limited and reusable items will not be accepted as there is not enough space to store these items.

