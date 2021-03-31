Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Tsunami sirens to be tested

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Newsline
    Photo: Newsline
    The tsunami sirens along Christchurch’s coastline will undergo routine testing on Saturday morning at 11am.

    The 45 sirens, located at strategic points between Brooklands and Taylors Mistake, will sound for up to 2min.

    “Normally we test the sirens on a Sunday at the beginning and end of daylight saving time but because the end of daylight saving time coincides this year with Easter, we are testing the sirens on Saturday rather than Sunday," said Christchurch City Council head of civil defence emergency management Rob Orchard.

    "If you are near the coast on Saturday morning and you hear the tsunami sirens going off, you don’t need to evacuate or be alarmed. It is just routine testing to ensure the sirens are working correctly."

    Orchard said that work will begin shortly on an upgrade of Christchurch’s tsunami sirens.

    The upgrade will involve making changes to the sound the sirens make and adding the capability for them to broadcast public messages during an emergency.

    Upgrading the sirens will take two to three months to complete. The sirens will remain operational while the upgrades are carried out.

    Orchard said while Saturday’s siren testing is routine, it is important that people know what to do and where to go if there is a tsunami evacuation.

    "While we are likely to get advanced warning of a distance-source tsunami triggered by a large earthquake overseas, if a tsunami is triggered by a very large earthquake closer to New Zealand people may need to evacuate quickly.

    "In the event of a local or regional source tsunami, there may not be enough time to activate the warning sirens. In those circumstances, the most important warning is the earthquake itself, which is why we encourage people to adhere to the national tsunami message – ‘Long or strong, get gone’," Orchard says.

    Find out if you live or work in a tsunami evacuation zone here.

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter