Two taken to hospital after car crashes into power pole

A car has crashed into a power pole in Christchurch this morning after a collision with another vehicle.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Jeffreys and Garreg Rds in Fendalton about 10.30am on Monday.

Two people were hurt in the crash and treated by St John ambulance staff at the scene.

They have both now been transported to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews from the Christchurch Central and Harewood stations attended.

She said two cars were involved and one of them had hit a power pole.

Two St John ambulances were sent to the crash.

A fire crew remains on site as the power lines are down.

An eye witness said one of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a fence and then a power pole.