Thursday, 25 June 2020

8.00 am

Two taken to hospital after crash

    By Jess Gibson
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Two people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital after a crash at a busy intersection.

    Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Blenheim Rd and Curletts Rd about 6.40am on Thursday.

    The northbound lane on Curletts Rd was blocked following the incident, a Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said.

    A St John spokesman said one person with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries were taken to hospital.

