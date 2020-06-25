Two taken to hospital after crash

Two people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital after a crash at a busy intersection.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Blenheim Rd and Curletts Rd about 6.40am on Thursday.

The northbound lane on Curletts Rd was blocked following the incident, a Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said.

A St John spokesman said one person with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries were taken to hospital.