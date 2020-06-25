Two taken to hospital after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital after a crash at a busy intersection.
Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Blenheim Rd and Curletts Rd about 6.40am on Thursday.
The northbound lane on Curletts Rd was blocked following the incident, a Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said.
A St John spokesman said one person with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries were taken to hospital.