Waterloo Rd safety improvements get green light

Safety concerns raised by Hornby High School students has led to the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board agreeing to make changes to Waterloo Rd. Photo: Newsline

Pressure from Hornby High School students has ensured a number of safety upgrades along Waterloo Rd will go ahead.

The changes, signed off by the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board, will make it easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road.

The changes include the addition of two new pedestrian refuge islands on Waterloo Rd, one in front of Hornby High's student entrance and another near the entrance to Hornby Primary School; the construction of wider paths that will cater for groups travelling to and from the schools and to and from the new Matatiki: Hornby Centre; new kerb buildouts on Smarts Rd at the Waterloo Rd intersection to slow trucks entering the area; and new parking restrictions outside the two schools to make it safer during drop-off and pick-up times.

"When we consulted the public earlier this year about making changes to Waterloo Road, 91 per cent of submitters were supportive of our plans," said Christchurch City Council transport operations manager Stephen Wright.

"There was general agreement that the current layout on Waterloo Road did not provide a safe environment for students biking, scootering or walking to school.

"We have made a couple of changes to our plans based on the feedback we got from the community.

"Once implemented, the changes should greatly improve the safety of Waterloo Road for the local community and the students attending the schools in the area.

"It will also make it safer and easier for people to access the new Matatiki: Hornby Centre which is due to open next year."

The changes are due to be made from early next year.