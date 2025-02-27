Wrong number nightmare finally over

Jan Sione was receiving seven to eight calls a day from people trying to contact Ticketek customer support. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Jan Sione’s Ticketek nightmare is finally over after her cellphone number was removed from the company’s contact details on Google.

Last week The Star reported Sione was receiving seven to eight calls a day from people trying to contact Ticketek's customer support.

Following media coverage, the Christchurch woman's number no longer appears in Google search results for Ticketek or on Google Maps, suggesting it was removed by either Ticketek or Google.

Sione was “very pleased” the number had been removed and said the calls had stopped.

Last week she described them as a “major headache” that disrupted her daily life.

“I can actually get on with things now and not worry about my phone ringing every five minutes,” she said.

Sione’s cellphone number had been on Google’s Ticketek search results since at least November, though she still has no idea how her personal number ended up online.

While relieved she didn’t have to change her number, Sione wishes Ticketek had been more responsive to her concerns.

“They should have talked to me, but what’s done is done. I’m just glad it’s gone.”

Ticketek did not respond to requests for comment from The Star.