Tuesday, 8 August 2023

1 dead, 1 critical in West Melton crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    One person has died and another is critically hurt after late-night crash in Canterbury.

    Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision in Old West Coast Rd in West Melton, reported about 11.15pm yesterday.

    "One person died at the scene and one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition."

    The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination and the road has re-opened.

    Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing. 

