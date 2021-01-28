Nine choppers fighting 400ha fire in Clarence Valley

Helicopters working at the scene of the Clarence Valley fire. Photo: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters are battling a blaze which broke out at a conservation park in the Clarence Valley last night.

The crews have been working closely with the Department of Conservation to control the fire in the Ka Whata Tu O Rakihouia Conservation Park (Clarence Valley).

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire just after 6pm on Wednesday.

There are currently nine helicopters fighting the fire, which covers about 400ha.

Six people were evacuated from the area last night and one DOC hut at Goose Flat has been damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.