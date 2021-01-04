Monday, 4 January 2021

Two hurt, one seriously in Canterbury shooting

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Two people are in hospital after a shooting in the early hours of this morning in North Canterbury.

    Police have taken two people into custody following the incident.

    Police were first alerted at about 3.30am when a man arrived at a residence in Kaiapoi, seeking help after being shot in the arm, a spokeswoman said.

    The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

    Shortly afterwards, a second man was dropped off at the hospital. This man had also been shot in the arm, but was not seriously injured.

    "Two people who were with this man have been taken into custody and are assisting police with our inquiries," the spokeswoman said.

    "Those involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other and there is no risk to the wider community."

    The spokeswoman could not provide further details over charges or motives, but said it was not a hunting incident.

    "There are no charges as yet and further inquiries will be undertaken today to establish exactly what happened and who was involved."

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter