Two hurt, one seriously in Canterbury shooting

Two people are in hospital after a shooting in the early hours of this morning in North Canterbury.

Police have taken two people into custody following the incident.

Police were first alerted at about 3.30am when a man arrived at a residence in Kaiapoi, seeking help after being shot in the arm, a spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

Shortly afterwards, a second man was dropped off at the hospital. This man had also been shot in the arm, but was not seriously injured.

"Two people who were with this man have been taken into custody and are assisting police with our inquiries," the spokeswoman said.

"Those involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other and there is no risk to the wider community."

The spokeswoman could not provide further details over charges or motives, but said it was not a hunting incident.

"There are no charges as yet and further inquiries will be undertaken today to establish exactly what happened and who was involved."