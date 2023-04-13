Rangiora healthcare centre to include radiology service

An artist's impression of Rangiora’s proposed after-hours healthcare facility. Image: Supplied

Rangiora’s proposed after-hours healthcare facility is going to be expanded to incorporate a full radiology service.

It will mean a redesign of the site to add an extra 500 square metres.

An agreement was signed with Pacific Radiology on Wednesday to offer a full range of radiological services including ultrasound, CT and MRI scans.

There is still no confirmed opening date.

The Rangiora Medical Centre, next to the existing Rangiora Health Hub, is expected to operate seven days a week from 8am to 10pm, providing general practice, pharmacy and urgent care.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and Waitaha Primary Health chairperson Dr Lorna Martin provided an update the Rangiora-Ashley Community Board at Wednesday evening’s (April 12) meeting, while South Link Health Group chief executive Karl Andrews and clinical advisor Murray Tilyard joined the meeting via Zoom.

Mr Andrews said he hoped to begin work on the site in September, with an opening date for late next year or early 2025.

The former Canterbury District Health Board entered into an agreement with South Link Health Group to build an after-hours facility by the end of 2022.

But it had been delayed due to Covid and issues with removing asbestos from the site during demolition, which impacted on the consent process, Mr Andrews said.

‘‘The delay has added significant costs to the construction estimates as prices have risen sharply over the last year, but we remain focused on the delivery of this project.’’

Dr Martin said she was aware of the community’s frustrations at the long wait for after-hours healthcare.

‘‘I fully acknowledge all the frustrations, but there has been a lot of work to do to make sure it doesn’t fall flat. We are determined to get it going.’’

Waitaha Primary Health is the funder, on behalf of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand.

While the general practice will enrol patients like any other practice, the urgent care agreement meant anyone who arrived ‘‘in an emergency situation’’ would be treated onsite, Dr Martin said.

She acknowledged there were challenges recruiting staff in the present environment.

‘‘We are looking for staff. Over 50 per cent of the general practices in New Zealand are looking for staff.

‘‘But it is our commitment to the community to provide the service for those hours (8am to 10pm, seven days a week).’’

Mr Gordon said the facility would be a welcomed asset for the community and save commuting into Christchurch.

‘‘I would ultimately like us to have a full 24-hour facility here in Waimakariri and this is something I will continue to advocate for.’’

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the option of going to Rangiora for urgent care, instead of Christchurch, would be welcomed by Hurunui residents.

‘‘It is really important to make sure we are not disadvantaged by distance.’’

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air