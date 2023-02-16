Second round of Ohoka sub-division submissions

Around 630 submissions were received in response to a private plan change application for a new sub-division at Ohoka, near Rangiora. Image: Supplied by Waimakariri District Council

Waimakariri District Council plans to notify its summary of submissions on a private plan change request from Rolleston Industrial Developments Ltd to build a 155ha, 850-home sub-division at Ohoka, near Rangiora, on Saturday, February 18.

Around 630 submissions were received by the council.

Development planning manager Matt Bacon said it had taken some time to process the submissions.

Among the concerns raised by submitters were the loss of productive farming land, flooding issues, traffic congestion and the lack of public of transport in the area.

Submissions will be open for 10 working days until March 3 to offer feedback, indicating either support or opposition to the points raised in the submissions.

Only the original submitters would normally be allowed to submit in the second round.

The next step will be public hearings, which will be held later this year.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.