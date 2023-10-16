Spring snowfall possible for parts of South Is

If you were on a tropical holiday and missed out on one of the South Island's snowfall events during the winter, Tuesday may be your last chance to make a snowperson this year.

Cold southerlies in the east are expected to bring snow to parts of Canterbury and Otago, possibly up to 10cm for Arthur's Pass and up to 15cm for Porters Pass (both State Highway 73).

A road snow warning is in place for alpine passes and higher roads.

Snow was likely to cause most disruption to Arthur's Pass and Porters Pass and towards the Lindis Pass (SH8) from early on Tuesday morning.

There may also be snow for the Crown Range area, linking Queenstown and Wanaka.

Spring is renowned for its changeable weather, and this week is proof.

As quickly as the frigid burst arrives, it will disappear equally as fast.

From Wednesday until the end of the working week, the wind was expected to drop away and the sun would return, bringing temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to the low 20s across the southern regions - particularly on Thursday, when the mercury was expected to reach 23degC in Alexandra.

Snow for alpine passes

LINDIS PASS (SH8)

Period: From 1am until 10am on Tuesday

Snow is forecast to lower to 600 metres during the morning. From early until late morning, 4cm to 8 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit with lesser amounts down to 600 metres, mainly north of the pass.

CROWN RANGE ROAD

Period: From 1am to 8am on Tuesday

Brief snow is possible to 900 metres during the morning, but little, if any, expected to settle on the road.

LEWIS PASS (SH7)

Period: From 11am until 2pm on Tuesday

A period of snow is possible around the middle of the day. From late morning until early afternoon, 1cm to 2 cm of snow may accumulate on the road above 800 metres, mainly east of the summit.

ARTHUR'S PASS (SH73)

Period: From 6am until 1pm on Tuesday

Snow to lower to 700 metres during the morning. Between dawn and early afternoon, 5cm to 10cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700 metres, mainly to the east of the summit.

PORTERS PASS (SH73)

Period: From 4am until 2pm on Tuesday

Snow expected to lower to 600 metres during the morning. From early morning until early afternoon, 10cm to 15cm of snow may settle on the road about the summit, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz

- Additional reporting ODT Online