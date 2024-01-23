An 'amaizing' day out for the family

Photo: File image

If you fancy finding your way through a living and growing maze you will be spoilt for choice this summer, with two Canterbury farming families having constructed mazes in their paddocks of towering corn.

Maize mazes have become popular family attractions in New Zealand.

On Saturday Tamar Beef’s Maize Maze near Methven will open, while the Ashburton Maize Maze near Fairton is once again operating this year.

The Tamar Beef maze will be at 2390 Methven Highway. It will be open on January 27 from noon to 5pm.

The newly constructed maze covers about 4ha and will provide a fun day out for the whole family and individuals alike, with a sausage sizzle on site.

It will be cash-only, with adult tickets costing $10 and children under 12 $5. All proceeds will go to St John ambulance.

Tamar Beef owner Richard Wright said he and fellow team members wanted to do a community project and raise money for charity.

‘‘We look forward to seeing everyone for a simple, fun and affordable family day out,’’ Wright said.

The maze will be managed by the drystock team of Tamar Beef, while both Methven and Mayfield Lions members will help manage the gate and barbecue.

More dates are to follow, including for a horror maze at the site. Further updates will be via the Tamar Beef Maize Maze event page on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Ashburton Maize Maze has opened on the Hanrahan property at 451 Rakaia Highway, next to Hakatere Marae, near Fairton. It is open from 10am to 4pm, depending on the weather.

Entry (cash and eftpos) will cost adults $10, children $5 and under-5s are free. This includes unlimited entry and access to the maize maze challenge to locate eartags and solve a word puzzle.

Correct entries go in the draw to win two free passes to a popular horror maze later this year.

Opening times and special activities on site can be found on the Ashburton Maize Maze Facebook page.

By John Peneycad