Historic homestead destroyed in fire

Firefighters douse the flames coming from the homestead at Hinds on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A historic homestead on a Hinds dairy farm burned to the ground as firefighters battled the blaze in strong winds.

Embers from a charcoal barbecue near the house are believed to have blown to the house, setting it alight about 5.30pm on Sunday.

The young couple living at the house were workers for the dairy farm.

They managed to retrieve some items, but a puppy caught in the smoke and flames died in the blaze.

The two-storey villa, known as Ohinemuri Homestead, was well maintained. Located on Hinds Arundel Rd, it was about 150-years-old and was once the farm’s main homestead.

The Ohinemuri Homestead before the fire. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Farm owner Richard Wilson said he was grateful the couple were able to escape.

Grant Chisnall.

A neighbouring farmer had provided temporary accommodation while the Filipino community was also assisting them.

It was sad to lose not only the puppy, but also the old homestead, which had been undergoing gradual renovations over the years.

‘‘It’s a real piece of history, but it’s gone,’’ Wilson said.

A Tinwald resident whose great grandfather was the original occupant of the homestead is also mourning its loss.

Grant Chisnall said William Chisnall built the home in the 1870s. The farm then remained in the family for three generations.

‘‘It’s history disappearing,’’ Chisnall said.

William Chisnall built the homestead in the 1870s. Photo: File image

A reporter recounting the homestead’s history in the Ashburton Guardian in 1936, accessed via Papers Past, remarked on its impressive appearance.

‘‘The two-storey house stood out as a landmark for many miles around,’’ they wrote.

When the house was built, the tussock plains surrounding it were treeless.

‘‘Most of the country was unfenced and there was no water except from the rivers, and a well, which had to be sunk for household and stock purposes.’’

Hinds Volunteer Fire Brigade was assisted by Ashburton, Willowby, Mayfield and Geraldine brigades.

Hinds firefighter Tim Clark said the occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived. The house was fully involved, and the fire ‘‘very intense’’.

‘‘Especially with the wind. It was very, very windy, which really got into it. It made it very difficult trying to battle it. It was just a matter of trying to keep it contained to that area and keep putting water on until eventually it was out.’’

Firefighters were at the scene for several hours.